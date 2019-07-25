Contrasting of Guangshen Railway Company Limited (GSH) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Railroads companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Guangshen Railway Company Limited has 3.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.48% institutional ownership for its rivals. 42.6% of Guangshen Railway Company Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.57% of all Railroads companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Guangshen Railway Company Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0.00% 2.70% 2.30% Industry Average 6.69% 15.78% 6.01%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Guangshen Railway Company Limited and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Guangshen Railway Company Limited N/A 19 21.68 Industry Average 572.09M 8.56B 43.57

Guangshen Railway Company Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Guangshen Railway Company Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 2.75 2.40

As a group, Railroads companies have a potential upside of 18.35%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Guangshen Railway Company Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0.34% -8.2% -17.08% -4.72% -40.93% -5.9% Industry Average 4.30% 7.69% 25.94% 28.05% 33.28% 41.70%

For the past year Guangshen Railway Company Limited has -5.90% weaker performance while Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s peers have 41.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Guangshen Railway Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.45 and has 1.09 Quick Ratio. Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Guangshen Railway Company Limited.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.01 shows that Guangshen Railway Company Limited is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.34 which is 34.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Guangshen Railway Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s rivals beat Guangshen Railway Company Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.