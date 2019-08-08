Contrasting of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

We will be comparing the differences between GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 248.71 N/A -0.96 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 46.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.