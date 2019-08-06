Contrasting of GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) and Its Peers

As Diversified Communication Services company, GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of GTT Communications Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.08% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand GTT Communications Inc. has 29.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 16.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have GTT Communications Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -54.80% -5.10% Industry Average 2.37% 17.93% 3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GTT Communications Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications Inc. N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 51.36M 2.17B 145.80

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for GTT Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.46 2.79

With consensus price target of $45, GTT Communications Inc. has a potential upside of 293.01%. The potential upside of the competitors is 61.97%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ belief is that GTT Communications Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GTT Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTT Communications Inc. -10.7% -35.64% -70.44% -56.33% -72.37% -48.86% Industry Average 2.83% 7.81% 16.65% 26.68% 36.65% 34.26%

For the past year GTT Communications Inc. had bearish trend while GTT Communications Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTT Communications Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, GTT Communications Inc.’s rivals have 1.58 and 1.50 for Current and Quick Ratio. GTT Communications Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTT Communications Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that GTT Communications Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GTT Communications Inc.’s rivals are 7.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

GTT Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GTT Communications Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.