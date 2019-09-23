Contrasting of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Since GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 6 0.49 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights GSX Techedu Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GSX Techedu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GSX Techedu Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GSX Techedu Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 1 0 2.00

GSX Techedu Inc. has a consensus price target of $17, and a 16.52% upside potential. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 21.72% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is looking more favorable than GSX Techedu Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares and 99.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares. Comparatively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97%

For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance while Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has -33.97% weaker performance.

Summary

GSX Techedu Inc. beats Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company on 4 of the 7 factors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.