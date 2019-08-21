Contrasting of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A 0.21 13.74

In table 1 we can see GSX Techedu Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GSX Techedu Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3%

Liquidity

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GSX Techedu Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57% Ambow Education Holding Ltd. -2.41% -24.13% -33.41% -52.83% -61.29% -47.88%

For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance while Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. beats GSX Techedu Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.