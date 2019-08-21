Contrasting of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.21
|13.74
In table 1 we can see GSX Techedu Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows GSX Techedu Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
|0.00%
|11.6%
|3%
Liquidity
GSX Techedu Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both GSX Techedu Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|9.01%
|30.54%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|23.57%
|Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
|-2.41%
|-24.13%
|-33.41%
|-52.83%
|-61.29%
|-47.88%
For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance while Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has -47.88% weaker performance.
Summary
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. beats GSX Techedu Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
