Contrasting of GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

We are comparing GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.16 0.00 Amdocs Limited 59 2.15 N/A 2.61 24.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

GSE Systems Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amdocs Limited’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Amdocs Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. GSE Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amdocs Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

GSE Systems Inc. and Amdocs Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Amdocs Limited’s potential upside is 15.85% and its consensus target price is $75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of GSE Systems Inc. shares and 97.4% of Amdocs Limited shares. GSE Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.4%. Comparatively, 4.8% are Amdocs Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10% Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amdocs Limited.

Summary

Amdocs Limited beats GSE Systems Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.