Contrasting of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.38 N/A 0.08 135.87 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.78 N/A 0.30 33.97

Demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and PICO Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. PICO Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PICO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 69.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.