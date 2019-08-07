Contrasting of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|227.46
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
