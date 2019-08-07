Contrasting of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 227.46 N/A 0.08 135.87 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.