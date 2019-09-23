Contrasting of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) and Its Peers

As Broadcasting – TV company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0.00% 2.80% 0.80% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa S.A.B. N/A 10 42.08 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 83.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 3.15% 11.88% -4.8% -21.21% -52.54% -24.4% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Grupo Televisa S.A.B. had bearish trend while Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s competitors are 27.27% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s rivals beat Grupo Televisa S.A.B.