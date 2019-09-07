Contrasting of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.95 9.30 Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 2 0.20 N/A 1.57 1.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.1% 5.1% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0.00% 10.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.81. In other hand, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.4% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 100% are Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -3.76% 24.15% 22.23% 35.68% -4.5% 83.93%

For the past year Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has -8.26% weaker performance while Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has 83.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. beats Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.