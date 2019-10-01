Contrasting of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

We will be comparing the differences between Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 7 0.00 194.59M 0.76 9.88 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 6.27B 0.96 7.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 2,629,594,594.59% 0% 0% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 93,721,973,094.17% 6.9% 0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. -7.51% -6.12% -4.57% 9.96% -8.08% 27.29% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.38% -0.85% -4.13% -6.33% -17.34% 6.91%

For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was more bullish than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.