Contrasting of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Air Services Other companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has 11.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its peers. 15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 25.60% 12.30% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 98 20.00 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.33 2.61

The potential upside of the peers is 5.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. -0.11% -4.04% 0.17% 13.95% 2.5% 22.73% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers have 2.06 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers are 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in MexicoÂ’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao (Guanajuato), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.