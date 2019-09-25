Contrasting of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) and Its Peers

As Air Services Other company, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.79% of all Air Services Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has 51.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 37.80% 20.00% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 48 14.67 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.67

The potential upside of the peers is -14.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. -2.8% 1.07% 0.31% 11.91% -0.06% 29.72% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.94 Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.