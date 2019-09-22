Contrasting of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 68 4.61 N/A 0.59 115.41 JMU Limited 1 0.70 N/A -15.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Grubhub Inc. and JMU Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Grubhub Inc. and JMU Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.7% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Risk and Volatility

Grubhub Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. JMU Limited’s -0.22 beta is the reason why it is 122.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Grubhub Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor JMU Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Grubhub Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than JMU Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Grubhub Inc. and JMU Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Grubhub Inc.’s average price target is $93.86, while its potential upside is 57.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Grubhub Inc. and JMU Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.3% respectively. About 0.2% of Grubhub Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, JMU Limited has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Grubhub Inc. has -11.95% weaker performance while JMU Limited has 57.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Grubhub Inc. beats JMU Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.