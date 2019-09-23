Contrasting of Groupon Inc. (GRPN) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. 3 0.64 N/A -0.09 0.00 Synacor Inc. 2 0.41 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Groupon Inc. and Synacor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1% Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Groupon Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Synacor Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Groupon Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Synacor Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Synacor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Groupon Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.9% of Groupon Inc. shares and 44.1% of Synacor Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Groupon Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Synacor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56% Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35%

For the past year Groupon Inc. was more bearish than Synacor Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Groupon Inc. beats Synacor Inc.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.