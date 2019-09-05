Contrasting of Groupon Inc. (GRPN) and Its Rivals

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Groupon Inc. has 63.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Groupon Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Groupon Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.10% -3.10% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Groupon Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Groupon Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

$5 is the consensus target price of Groupon Inc., with a potential upside of 101.61%. The peers have a potential upside of 85.32%. Based on the results shown earlier, Groupon Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Groupon Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Groupon Inc. had bearish trend while Groupon Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Groupon Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Groupon Inc.’s peers have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Groupon Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Groupon Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that Groupon Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Groupon Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

Groupon Inc.’s competitors beat on 2 of the 3 factors Groupon Inc.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.