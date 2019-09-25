Contrasting of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 88.66 N/A -2.40 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.