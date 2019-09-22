Contrasting of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.90 N/A -2.40 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KemPharm Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 consensus target price and a 28.83% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KemPharm Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.