Contrasting of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|91.53
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|61.62
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 82.81% at a $18.5 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
