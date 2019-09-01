Contrasting of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.53 N/A -2.40 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.62 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 82.81% at a $18.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.