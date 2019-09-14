Contrasting of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

We are comparing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 95.36 N/A -2.40 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.96 N/A -4.59 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 103.67% at a $20 average target price. Competitively Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 29.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.