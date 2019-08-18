Contrasting of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

As Shipping businesses, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.31 N/A -1.08 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.33 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Liquidity

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teekay Tankers Ltd. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.9% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares and 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares. 22.7% are Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56% Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54%

For the past year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has -3.56% weaker performance while Teekay Tankers Ltd. has 32.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. beats Teekay Tankers Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.