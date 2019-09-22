Contrasting of Grifols S.A. (GRFS) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols S.A. 20 0.00 N/A 0.60 37.96 Retrophin Inc. 19 3.19 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Grifols S.A. and Retrophin Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Grifols S.A. and Retrophin Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Grifols S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.39% and an $21 consensus price target. Competitively Retrophin Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 117.13%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Retrophin Inc. seems more appealing than Grifols S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.84% of Grifols S.A. shares and 0% of Retrophin Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Retrophin Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grifols S.A. 1.07% 8.95% 20.17% 20.81% 4.84% 23.97% Retrophin Inc. -3.65% -3.93% 4.05% -7.26% -26.7% -12.55%

For the past year Grifols S.A. has 23.97% stronger performance while Retrophin Inc. has -12.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Grifols S.A. beats Retrophin Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.