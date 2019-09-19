Contrasting of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (GRIF) and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

As Property Management businesses, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 37 4.49 N/A 0.97 39.98 Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.80 N/A 0.61 16.14

Table 1 highlights Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and Newmark Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Newmark Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Newmark Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.9% Newmark Group Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 2.8%

Liquidity

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Newmark Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newmark Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares and 65.3% of Newmark Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares. Comparatively, Newmark Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 10.02% 7.35% 7.79% 23.48% -11.08% 21.82% Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94%

For the past year Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Newmark Group Inc.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Newmark Group Inc.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.