Contrasting of Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Both Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 NIC Inc. 18 3.97 N/A 0.81 22.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and NIC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gridsum Holding Inc. and NIC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gridsum Holding Inc. and NIC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 91%. Insiders owned 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Competitively, NIC Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. was less bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NIC Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.