Contrasting of Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

We are contrasting Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 3 4.15 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gridsum Holding Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gridsum Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Digital Turbine Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gridsum Holding Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.13, which is potential -21.48% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.5% of Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95% Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.