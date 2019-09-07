Contrasting of Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

This is a contrast between Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.43 N/A -3.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gridsum Holding Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Gridsum Holding Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential downside is -17.59% and its consensus price target is $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.