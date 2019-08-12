Contrasting of Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 2U Inc. 51 1.97 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Liquidity

Gridsum Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gridsum Holding Inc. and 2U Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average price target of 2U Inc. is $65.7, which is potential 339.17% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gridsum Holding Inc. and 2U Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 0%. 5.3% are Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

2U Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.