Contrasting of Greif Inc. (GEF-B) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) are two firms in the Packaging & Containers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif Inc. 45 0.44 N/A 3.14 13.69 Silgan Holdings Inc. 29 0.74 N/A 1.80 16.73

Table 1 highlights Greif Inc. and Silgan Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Silgan Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Greif Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Greif Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Silgan Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Greif Inc. and Silgan Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 4.6%

Analyst Ratings

Greif Inc. and Silgan Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Silgan Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $34.5, with potential upside of 15.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greif Inc. and Silgan Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.2%. Comparatively, Silgan Holdings Inc. has 9.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greif Inc. -1.17% -0.12% -9.85% -5.01% -24.16% -3.15% Silgan Holdings Inc. -1.25% -3.06% 0.57% 10.27% 9.87% 27.27%

For the past year Greif Inc. has -3.15% weaker performance while Silgan Holdings Inc. has 27.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Silgan Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Greif Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.