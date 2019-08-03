Contrasting of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

We will be contrasting the differences between GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Lodging industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.63 18.07 Marriott International Inc. 129 8.64 N/A 5.20 26.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Marriott International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Marriott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 26.8% 15.2% Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8%

Liquidity

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marriott International Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Marriott International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Marriott International Inc. 0 5 3 2.38

Marriott International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $137.88 average price target and a 1.40% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Marriott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 64.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Marriott International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -7.57% -14.98% -28.75% 3.12% -28% -10.38% Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1%

For the past year GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. had bearish trend while Marriott International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Marriott International Inc. beats GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.