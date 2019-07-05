Contrasting of GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

As Business Software & Services businesses, GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. 12 4.75 N/A 0.42 27.33 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights GreenSky Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GreenSky Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 0.00% -37.9% 5% ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

GreenSky Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of GreenSky Inc. is $15.75, with potential upside of 39.26%. Competitively the consensus price target of ServiceSource International Inc. is $1.25, which is potential 28.87% upside. Based on the data given earlier, GreenSky Inc. is looking more favorable than ServiceSource International Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of GreenSky Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of ServiceSource International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of GreenSky Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are ServiceSource International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -16.11% -19.39% 10.2% 19.05% 0% 20.79% ServiceSource International Inc. -2.23% 7.59% -17.14% -32.57% -74.87% -9.47%

For the past year GreenSky Inc. had bullish trend while ServiceSource International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors GreenSky Inc. beats ServiceSource International Inc.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.