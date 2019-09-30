Contrasting of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 264.36

Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 289,082,125.60% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.