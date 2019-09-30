Contrasting of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|29.92M
|0.04
|264.36
Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|289,082,125.60%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
