Contrasting of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Its Peers

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
The potential upside of the rivals is -45.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.96%
|0.96%
|2.74%
|0%
|0%
|2.19%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s competitors.
Dividends
Greenland Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.