Contrasting of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Its Peers

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the rivals is -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Greenland Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.