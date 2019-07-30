Contrasting of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 4.93% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|11
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.44
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -47.76%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.96%
|0.96%
|2.74%
|0%
|0%
|2.19%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Greenland Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s rivals beat Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.