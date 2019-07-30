Contrasting of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 4.93% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Greenland Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s rivals beat Greenland Acquisition Corporation.