Contrasting of Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

We are contrasting Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp Inc. 31 5.32 N/A 1.98 15.35 First Capital Inc. 49 5.35 N/A 2.78 18.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Greene County Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. First Capital Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Greene County Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Capital Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 1.4% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.39 shows that Greene County Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Capital Inc. on the other hand, has -0.28 beta which makes it 128.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greene County Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 4.9% respectively. 0.8% are Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of First Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greene County Bancorp Inc. -0.36% 2.28% -5.4% -7.7% -1.9% -2.12% First Capital Inc. 0.61% -4.25% 1.26% 20.14% 35.65% 19.17%

For the past year Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance while First Capital Inc. has 19.17% stronger performance.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.