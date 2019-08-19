Contrasting of Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.41 N/A 1.85 7.83 Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.76 12.69

Demonstrates Green Plains Partners LP and Star Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Star Group L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Green Plains Partners LP. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Green Plains Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Star Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7% Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.49 beta means Green Plains Partners LP’s volatility is 51.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Star Group L.P.’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

Green Plains Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Green Plains Partners LP and Star Group L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.96% for Green Plains Partners LP with consensus target price of $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Green Plains Partners LP and Star Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.3% and 43.8%. About 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Star Group L.P. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP has stronger performance than Star Group L.P.

Summary

Green Plains Partners LP beats on 8 of the 11 factors Star Group L.P.