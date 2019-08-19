Contrasting of Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Green Plains Partners LP
|15
|3.41
|N/A
|1.85
|7.83
|Star Group L.P.
|10
|0.27
|N/A
|0.76
|12.69
Demonstrates Green Plains Partners LP and Star Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Star Group L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Green Plains Partners LP. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Green Plains Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Star Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Green Plains Partners LP
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|54.7%
|Star Group L.P.
|0.00%
|11.5%
|4.7%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.49 beta means Green Plains Partners LP’s volatility is 51.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Star Group L.P.’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.
Liquidity
Green Plains Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Partners LP.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Green Plains Partners LP and Star Group L.P. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Green Plains Partners LP
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Star Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 26.96% for Green Plains Partners LP with consensus target price of $17.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Green Plains Partners LP and Star Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.3% and 43.8%. About 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Star Group L.P. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Green Plains Partners LP
|1.4%
|4.03%
|-9.86%
|-5.62%
|-11.89%
|6.48%
|Star Group L.P.
|-0.93%
|-3.32%
|2.12%
|6.77%
|1.8%
|3%
For the past year Green Plains Partners LP has stronger performance than Star Group L.P.
Summary
Green Plains Partners LP beats on 8 of the 11 factors Star Group L.P.
