Contrasting of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 49 1.34 N/A 2.07 24.45 Discover Financial Services 79 3.30 N/A 8.54 10.51

In table 1 we can see Green Dot Corporation and Discover Financial Services’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Green Dot Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Discover Financial Services, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Green Dot Corporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Discover Financial Services’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Green Dot Corporation and Discover Financial Services’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

The upside potential is 71.62% for Green Dot Corporation with consensus price target of $47.83. Competitively the consensus price target of Discover Financial Services is $91.33, which is potential 10.12% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation shares and 89.8% of Discover Financial Services shares. About 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend while Discover Financial Services had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Discover Financial Services beats Green Dot Corporation.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.