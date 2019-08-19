Contrasting of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

We are comparing Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Panther Mining Limited and Ferroglobe PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Great Panther Mining Limited and Ferroglobe PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Great Panther Mining Limited’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ferroglobe PLC has a 2.72 beta which is 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Great Panther Mining Limited and Ferroglobe PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ferroglobe PLC 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ferroglobe PLC’s potential upside is 220.00% and its average price target is $4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.8% of Ferroglobe PLC are owned by institutional investors. Great Panther Mining Limited’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited has 15.63% stronger performance while Ferroglobe PLC has -5.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Great Panther Mining Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.