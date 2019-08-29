Contrasting of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We are comparing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.39
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
