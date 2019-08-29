Contrasting of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We are comparing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.39 N/A -0.34 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.