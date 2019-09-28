Contrasting of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 0.00 17.06M -0.34 0.00 State Street Corporation 54 -1.10 351.82M 5.89 9.86

Table 1 highlights Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 460,583,153.35% -7.6% -2.7% State Street Corporation 647,322,907.08% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. From a competition point of view, State Street Corporation has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Meanwhile, State Street Corporation’s average target price is $62.33, while its potential upside is 4.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.