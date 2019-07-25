Contrasting of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.66 N/A -0.52 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.56 N/A 0.96 41.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PJT Partners Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively PJT Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $42, with potential upside of 13.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.