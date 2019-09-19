Contrasting of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.75 N/A -0.34 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 14.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 17.04% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.