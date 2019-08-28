Contrasting of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.20 N/A 0.29 30.14 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.23 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Great Elm Capital Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Wins Finance Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 0.06% respectively. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.