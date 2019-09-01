Contrasting of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

We are comparing Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.22 N/A 0.29 30.14 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.29 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 highlights Great Elm Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 55.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 39.5% respectively. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.