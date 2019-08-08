Contrasting of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.17 N/A 0.29 30.14 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.