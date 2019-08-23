Contrasting of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Both Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging Holding Company 13 0.65 N/A 0.83 17.84 Amcor plc 11 1.59 N/A 0.58 18.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Amcor plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Graphic Packaging Holding Company. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor plc, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 16.2% 3.6% Amcor plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Amcor plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 11.94% upside potential and an average price target of $15. On the other hand, Amcor plc’s potential upside is 36.27% and its consensus price target is $13. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Amcor plc is looking more favorable than Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.8% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graphic Packaging Holding Company -2.17% 5.61% 8.47% 23.52% 3.27% 39.66% Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19%

For the past year Graphic Packaging Holding Company has 39.66% stronger performance while Amcor plc has -5.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Graphic Packaging Holding Company beats Amcor plc.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.