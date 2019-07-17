Contrasting of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) compete against each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 10.51 N/A 1.43 13.45 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 14 17.20 N/A -1.76 0.00

Demonstrates Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Two Harbors Investment Corp. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 13.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.5% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.16% 0.63% 1% 1.91% 8.73% 6.43% Two Harbors Investment Corp. -1.63% -2.22% -4.82% -8.44% -15.13% 3.12%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.