Contrasting of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.74 N/A 0.20 8.11 EOG Resources Inc. 90 2.36 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. EOG Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 9 2.82

Meanwhile, EOG Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $113.75, while its potential upside is 58.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.3% and 89.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.