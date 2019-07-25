Contrasting of Graham Holdings Company (GHC) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Holdings Company 690 1.43 N/A 57.83 12.11 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.93 N/A 0.40 15.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Graham Holdings Company and China Distance Education Holdings Limited. China Distance Education Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Graham Holdings Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Graham Holdings Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Graham Holdings Company and China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0% China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 29.5% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Graham Holdings Company’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. China Distance Education Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 1.23 beta which makes it 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Graham Holdings Company is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, China Distance Education Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Graham Holdings Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of Graham Holdings Company shares and 28.2% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares. Graham Holdings Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 1% are China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Holdings Company 1.02% 0.62% 5.16% 8.4% 16.7% 9.37% China Distance Education Holdings Limited -1.51% -7.1% -14.86% -15.44% -23.65% -7.24%

For the past year Graham Holdings Company had bullish trend while China Distance Education Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Graham Holdings Company beats China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.