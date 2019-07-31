Contrasting of Graham Holdings Company (GHC) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Both Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) are each other’s competitor in the Education & Training Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Holdings Company 693 1.45 N/A 57.83 12.11 Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 2.18 N/A 2.18 20.02

In table 1 we can see Graham Holdings Company and Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Adtalem Global Education Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Graham Holdings Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Graham Holdings Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Adtalem Global Education Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Graham Holdings Company and Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0% Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Graham Holdings Company’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Graham Holdings Company has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Graham Holdings Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Graham Holdings Company and Adtalem Global Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 99.6% respectively. Graham Holdings Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Holdings Company 1.02% 0.62% 5.16% 8.4% 16.7% 9.37% Adtalem Global Education Inc. -1.42% -10.79% -9.35% -24.6% -3.25% -7.59%

For the past year Graham Holdings Company has 9.37% stronger performance while Adtalem Global Education Inc. has -7.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Graham Holdings Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.