Contrasting of Graham Corporation (GHM) and ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

We will be comparing the differences between Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) and ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Metal Fabrication industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Corporation 21 2.22 N/A -0.03 0.00 ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Graham Corporation and ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 3.3% ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78% of Graham Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.24% of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Graham Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.68% of ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Corporation 3.19% 8.52% 5.2% -3.31% -17.05% -5.21% ARC Group Worldwide Inc. -27.27% -57.33% -79.34% -83.33% -93.47% -84%

For the past year Graham Corporation has stronger performance than ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Graham Corporation beats ARC Group Worldwide Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.